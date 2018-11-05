De Fosto funeral on Thursday

The Original De Fosto Himself

The funeral service for composer, music arranger and calypsonian Winston Scarborough, better known as The Original De Fosto Himself, takes place on Thursday at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception at 10 am, after which he will be buried at the St. Mary’s Cemetery in Tacarigua.

De Fosto passed away between 9 pm last Thursday and 8 am on Friday at his Almond Court home in Morvant, of congestive heart failure.

He turned 64 in September.

He leaves to mourn his two sons Gabriel, 26, and Marvin, 38, and four grandchildren.