Criminals now in full control

THE EDITOR: TT has been ranked as the 12th most dangerous country in the world. We live in a country where the majority of people do not take crime seriously.

I am reminded of when my house was attacked by two men who blatantly climbed over my wall and set my house on fire without fear of any consequences. The killing of Ricardo Welch adds further proof that Trinidad has totally gone to the dogs.

Criminals have now taken full control of this place because not even the prison walls can stop them. Prison corruption is rampant. All prison officers are aware of specific prohibitions concerning conduct. Nevertheless, corrupt practices occur on a regular basis.

People are fed up of what is going on in the country and are sick and tired of the goings-on in Parliament. Politicians seem to be spending most of their time trying to lure their opponents into committing some sort of mistake or finding evidence of misbehaviour in public office rather than focusing on developing ideas for the future of the country.

SIMON WRIGHT, Chaguanas