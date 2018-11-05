Constable escapes shooting, cops search for 2 suspects

File photo.

A police constable assigned to Region 2 Homicide Bureau escaped death on Sunday night when he was shot at by a gunman. The gun reportedly jammed which gave the constable enough time to escape.

According to reports, police constable Ramdial arrived at his Edinburgh 500 home around 9pm on Sunday holding a bag of groceries in his hand and as he got out of his car he was approached by two men, one armed with a gun, with bandanas over their faces.

The incident was captured on a neighbour's surveillance camera and was shared to social media yesterday.

In the video, the man is seen pointing the gun at PC Ramdial, who then runs away. Afterward, PC Ramdial is seen firing at the two men, who then ran away.

Police believe one of the two men was injured and all medical institutions have been placed on the alert. The constable who escaped death made a report to the Chaguanas Police.