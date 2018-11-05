CMO: Three suspected cases of leptospirosis

CHIEF Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram says there are currently three suspected cases of leptospirosis and the ministry has increased surveillance for it and other diseases following recent flooding.

He was speaking to Newsday in a telephone interview Monday.

Parasram said the three cases of leptospirosis may or may not be related to recent flooding and explained the incubation period for the disease can be up to 21 days; the flooding occurred on the weekend of October 20, just over two weeks ago.

"It looks very similar to (mosquito-borne diseases) dengue and chikungunya in the early stages," he added.

Parasram said health services are looking out for leptospirosis, dengue, chikungunya and gastroenteritis since the flooding and there has been been increased daily surveillance at all institutions "so we do not miss any case."

The US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention states that leptospirosis is a bacterial disease that affects humans and animals including rodents. In humans, it can cause a wide range of symptoms, some of which may be mistaken for other diseases. Some infected persons, however, may have no symptoms at all.

Infected animals may continue to excrete the bacteria into the environment continuously or every once in a while for a few months up to several years. Humans can become infected through contact with urine (or other body fluids, except saliva) from infected animals or contact with water, soil, or food contaminated with the urine of infected animal.

Leptospirosis can cause a wide range of symptoms, including:

- High fever

- Headache

- Chills

- Muscle aches

- Vomiting

- Jaundice (yellow skin and eyes)

- Red eyes

- Abdominal pain

- Diarrhea

- Rash

If leptospirosis remains untreated it can lead to kidney damage, meningitis (inflammation of the membrane around the brain and spinal cord), liver failure, respiratory distress, and even death.