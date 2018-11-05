CinemaONE IPO raises $14m

CinemaONE’s initial public offering has raised over $14 million but was undersubscribed by just over 50 per cent. However, the company says that should in no way reflect its viability and profitability.

The company, the first to be listed on the Small and Medium Enterprise Market on the TT Stock Exchange, offered an initial 3,088,373 shares, but sold 1,444,168 at $10 per share.

Nonetheless, the company said it did manage to raise in excess of the minimum required. The IPO received 466 applications and raised $14.44 million in new capital for the company.

“The level of application should not be taken to be indicative of either the market price of these securities or the business prospects of CinemaONE Ltd,” the company said in a release.

CinemaONE will be the first entertainment company to be listed on the TTSE on any market. Listing and trading of the company’s shares is expected to begin on November 14, under the symbol CINE 1.