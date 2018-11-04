VFFOTT mourns passing of Carpette

THE Veteran Footballers Foundation of TT (VFFOTT) is saddened by the passing of Leon “Nab” Carpette, a former outstanding national footballer and member of the historic FIFA World Cup 1974 qualifiers team.

Selby Browne, president of VFFOTT, confirmed his sadness on receiving news of the passing of Carpette. Carpette was a member of the historic national football team that placed second to hosts Haiti in the 1974 World Cup qualifiers. At that time the CONCACAF region was only allowed one team in the FIFA World Cup.

Browne on behalf of past TT footballers, extended his condolences to Carpette's entire family, relatives and friends and gives thanks for the wonderful memories, quiet moments, great fun, laughter and camaraderie.

Carpette made a significant contribution to football by representing the Telco football team and the Southern Football Association.

Carpette also gave back to the game by sharing his vast knowledge and commitment to football, as coach of the Carapichaima Secondary School that won the Central Zone three years consecutively a few years ago.

In remembering Carpette's character VFFOTT said, "He was a gentle giant, a man of integrity, with the desired moral fabric and a gentleman with his God as his guide. He was as an exemplar, a father figure who molded young boys into men of principle and good character. He was a knowledgeable coach, a motivator, and excellent strategist."

The VFFOTT membership includes several of Carpette’s 1973 national team-mates and members who played against him, in addition to a number of his team-mates during the past five decades.

Carpette's passing makes it three members of that historic 1973 TT team that VFFOTT has lost this year, including Lawrence Rondon, Ray Roberts and Carpette.