TT U-20s crush Puerto Rico 5-1

A MUCH-improved TT inflicted a 5-1 drubbing on Puerto Rico yesterday when both teams played their second Group A match at the 2018 CONCACAF Under-20 Championships in Florida, United States.

Isaiah Lee scored two goals at the IGM Soccer Complex, Bradenton, while captain John-Paul Rochford, Ethan Bonaparte and Jabarry Francis all scored one each for TT. Rochford was also instrumental with three assists.

Coach Russell Latapy made wholesale changes to the team which defeated St Vincent and the Grenadines 3-2 on Thursday.

Jaydon Prowell and Judah Garcia, who both scored against St Vincent/Grenadines, were left on the bench, along with Kerdell Swenn, Mikel Mieres, Shaqkeem Joseph and Nickell Orr. They were replaced by Bonaparte, Lee, Francis, Mark Ramdeen, Matthew Beal and Luke Singh.

Che Benny, who missed the first match due to apparent visa issues, started on the bench and made his debut in the 66th minute, replacing Ramdeen.

Latapy's gamble in the line-up visibly paid off with TT appearing considerably more cohesive both in defence and midfield.

Team captain John-Paul Rochford, who influenced the tempo throughout, got the rout started in the 25th minute with a patient and controlled finish past Puerto Rico's shot-stopper Jose Calderon.

TT doubled-up in the 40th minute through Lee, who took a shot straight at Calderon, before tucking in the rebound.

Puerto Rico pulled one goal back in the 53th minute via Gerald Diaz, who slotted through the legs of TT goalkeeper Denzil Smith. The wake-up call TT spring into action as Lee got his second item less than four minutes after, smashing an effort behing Calderon after connecting with a neat assist from Rochford.

The scoreline swelled further in the 80th minute when Sween, who was introduced four minutes before, took a shot at the near post, which Calderon should have saved but allowed to roll under him and into the net.

TT added a fifth through Francis in the final moments of injury time. With the win, TT moved to the top of Group A, at least temporarily as Suriname and the United States, both of whom also won their opening matches by wide margins, played their second fixtures against St Vincent and the US Virgin Islands, respectively, last evening.

Speaking after the match, Latapy said he was thrilled with the manner in which the players stepped up against Puerto Rico.

"Delighted with the victory," he said. "Delighted with the work ethic and performances. I think there is a lot that we still need to improve on, in particular, we need to be able to see games out better.

"I felt that we were a bit back against the wall in the last 20 minutes when we were leading comfortably. I just want us to understand how to stretch the game when we are winning games and see pick teams off. But there were some very solid performances (yesterday). The expectations coming here weren’t very high based on our preparations but as the tournament goes on, expectations are changing," Latapy added.

The former FC Porto midfielder and his charges will now shift focus to the most crucial fixture of the group, TT's meeting with hosts United States, scheduled for tomorrow.

TT Line-up: Denzil Smith, Justin Homer, Luke Singh, Matthew Beal, Derron John, Jabarry Francis, Ethan Bonaparte (Shaqkeem Joseph 55th), Kishon Hackshaw (Kerdell Sween 75th), John-Paul Rochford, Mark Ramdeen (Che Benny 66th), Isaiah Lee.