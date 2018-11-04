Tired of no water in Arima

THE EDITOR: In the aftermath of recent floods, residents of Arima were terribly affected by the disruption in the water supply. Many may say that is understandable but an irregular and unreliable water supply has plagued burgesses for almost 40 years. Whenever there is heavy rainfall , the excuse regarding turbidity comes up and we are supposed to be satisfied with that!

After billions of dollars having passed through this country, very little has been done to regularize the situations in our state enterprises. WASA continues to be the worst performing body among the utilities. Recently, on nation radio during an interview, the Min. of Public Utilities was heard lamenting the ills regarding the problems at WASA.

The following was advanced: aging infrastructure, need for new wells to be dug, low income levels. One problem mentioned was rather laughable- the idea of seeking foreign help to identify the leaks. That is preposterous! Numerous areas in the country develop leaks regularly, reports and complaints are made but to no avail.

On any given day, clear water can be seen flowing along the drains on El Carmen and Columbus Streets in Arima. All this while residents continue to pay rates and are deprived of a regular supply of water. So what really has management in WASA been doing all these years? Has anyone been monitoring the distribution of water in Arima and other areas?Is it fair to have our supply diverted to other areas while we suffer on a daily basis?

Well now that various areas of malfunctioning have been identified, we wait to see what will be attempted.

ELMA RAMSUMAIR via email