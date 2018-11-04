THA labour pains Charles feels strain of employing 60% of workforce

Entrepreneur Khalil Isaac, left, chats with Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles, second from right, about his Made in Tobago products, as Secretary of Community Development, Enterprise Development and Culture, Marslyn Melville Jack, second from left, and the assistant in the division, Shomari Hector, right, look on during Friday's Tobago Business Expo 2018 held at Gardenside car park in Scarborough.

WITH 60 per cent of the island’s workforce employed by the Tobago House of Assembly (THA), Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles said this scenario has “a lot to do with how the economy has been structured over the years."

Addressing a gathering at Friday’s Business Development Unit’s inaugural Tobago Business Expo 2018 at the Gardenside car park in Scarborough, Charles said the THA is tackling this head-on as it is not sustainable.

He said, given the structure, history and sociology of the island, its development can be achieved through the strategy of community development.

“Given the reality of our economic situation, but more so the reality of the structural deficiencies of our economy, where we have hundreds of persons leaving schools and universities every year and looking for employment, and when you put that against the backdrop that we have as an assembly – being employing in excess of 60 per cent of the labour force – anybody will tell you that there is no way that the THA as an institution can continue to do that," he declared.

Charles added, “More than that, if you study the development of countries, you would inevitably conclude that no country can be developed properly without a robust private sector...No country that has been developed to the point where they are either considered developed status or emerging developing countries...have a ratio where you have 60-plus per cent of your labour force being employed by the state.”

He said the THA has invested in and encouraged citizens to engage in entrepreneurship. He pointed to the recent vocational programme which saw 1059 graduands, as he noted that this represents a 100 per cent increase when compared to 2016.

“May I remind you that we came into office in 2017, so in less than two years, we have doubled the number of persons that are graduating from the programme. What does that say? It says that persons are responding to the call to empower themselves; it says that persons recognise the value of engaging in entrepreneurship, because that is the only way at the end of the day that you build a robust sector; it also says that people understand that at the end of the day, the sector has to be developed to the point where it can contribute to sustainable development and employment. For us at the level of the Assembly, we feel gratified, we feel satisfied, we feel good that at least the message is resonating with the people,” he said.

He noted that Tobago is on the move, as according to him, “the light manufacturing is taking off.”

“Down the road, as we develop our brand in Tobago, as we develop our tourism industry, therein also lies the opportunity as an outcome market for those engaged in those kinds of activities.

“We have to begin to take these things to Trinidad, simply because we have a limited market of about 60,000 persons, the market in Trinidad at today’s level stands at about 1.25 million people, and therefore we must provide exposure to our people to make the kinds of exposure that they are hoping to make business-to-business arrangements in terms of engaging and interfacing with distributors, and business-to-consumer arrangements so that there is a greater opportunity for you to get your products sold.”