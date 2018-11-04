Suruj: Appreciate artistes when alive

Tabaquite MP Dr Surujrattan Rambachan

Tabaquite MP Dr Surujrattan Rambachan says, far too often, this country waits to thank, commend and appreciate its artistes after they die. This, he said, has become a culture in TT that needs to be changed.

Rambachan was speaking on Thursday night at the Divali Nagar in Chaguanas. This year marks the 32nd year of celebrations. He said artistes and legends must be appreciated when they are alive.

“I wish to sincerely commend the president of the NCIC, Dr Deokienanan Sharma, and the NCIC,” Rambachan said. “You have chosen to honour legends. This expression of gratitude for the role that they have played in ensuring the sustained of our cultural traditions is warmly appreciated,” He spoke of the significance of their contribution to cultural sustainability in a society where, since colonial times, there has been both hostility and an unenthusiastic regard for the presence of East Indian culture. This, he said, is due to the way people have sought to define the understanding of national culture. Nevertheless, he said, “Through the efforts of the legends, we have been constantly reminded and energised at the level of our hearts and souls as to our essential nature.”

He said their songs reminded people of what they had overcome and what they had become.

“We have, therefore, not become lost souls, which has happened in so many other Caribbean countries where East Indians have migrated. What would we have been as people of East Indian heritage if the legends had not persisted?” The theme of this year’s Nagar is Hindu Reformers.

Rambachan said the growth of Hinduism in the US and Canada was fuelled by the efforts of people from Guyana and TT who set up temples in societies that were Christian-dominated. The work of Hindu reform is voluntary, he said, and in the future, volunteerism will have to play an even greater role for Hinduism to be preserved in a diverse society.

The venue was packed to capacity with hundreds of people, many children among them.

Several bands showcased their talent for the audience, including Shiva Shakti Sangh Bhajan and Chowtal Group; Rooplal and Moonilal Girdharie; D Ramperad Indi Art Orchestra, Pratibha Arts Dance Company; and Amritam Shakti Dance Group.