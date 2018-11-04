Students read so others in need can read too

Bridge Foundation CEO Anthea McLaughlin speaks to students at Belmont Boys† RC School on Read for the Record Day, on October 25. PHOTO BY MARLENE AUGUSTINE

Since 2006, Jumpstart’s Read for the Record Day had an impact on 11.5 million children across the world and raised more than $8.6 million for early education programmes. The organisation has also provided more than 1.6 million books for children in low-income communities, said CEO of the Bridge Foundation Anthea McLaughlin.

Addressing students at Belmont Boys’ RC School, on October 25, McLaughlin said the campaign brought national attention to the importance of early care, education and literacy for young children all over the world by having them read one book on the same day in many different languages.

She told students every year on Read for the Record Day, hundreds of events take place in the US, Africa, Singapore and other countries including TT.

“It is simple. The more books being read means more books donated to children in need.”

TT’s theme was A Splash of Colour to Inspire and children read the Jumpstart-selected book, Maybe Something Beautiful by F Isabel Campoy and Theresa Howell, which is about art and community transformation.

In TT, the day began in 80 schools with home-grown celebrities and Bridge Foundation ambassadors reading to students. Books were distributed nationwide by Boss Trinidad, under the direction of Johnathan Campbell, to ensure school participation.

“Read for the Record Day is a creative way to remind you of the fun, excitement and knowledge that you can gain through reading. I am pleased with the level of support being received from school principals and I want to welcome new corporate entities for financial support,” McLaughlin said.

After the morning’s programme, 14 St Francois Girls’ College students painted two murals to support the theme on the walls of the primary school’s hall.