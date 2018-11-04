N Touch
Someone stole Marlene’s tomatoes

A PARAMIN woman is today counting her losses after four bags of tomatoes she had hoped to sell, at a stall close to her home, were stolen between Friday night and yesterday morning.

According to police, Marlene Romany of Cocoa Trace secured the four bags of ripe tomatoes in a vegetable shed close to her home on Friday afternoon.

She returned at 5.30 am yesterday to discover the shed broken into and the tomatoes valued $4,000 missing.

The frustrated woman made a report at the Maraval police station and PC Pennie visited the scene and made inquiries.

Today, a pound of tomatoes was being sold at $15 at markets throughout the country. Maraval police yesterday advised the public that it is an offence to purchase stolen items.

