Security guard released, another held in missing gun mystery

A 41-year-old security guard with Allied Security Services, Woodbrook, was released last night on station bail after being arrested and charged for criminal negligence when she reportedly misplaced her licensed Glock pistol and 15 rounds of ammunition.

According to police, the woman, of Belle Eau Road, Belmont, gave a thorough explanation of her movements throughout the evening when she misplaced the weapon.

Another security guard is in police custody and assisting officers with their investigation. The man, 35, reportedly used the same washroom right after the female officer reported the gun missing.