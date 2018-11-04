Sandals owner, a clever man

THE EDITOR: The billionaire owner of the Sandals franchise is a clever man indeed. He can see trouble brewing regarding the proposed Sandals Tobago that he can do without.

It is my personal, unsolicited, unpaid view that what must be dealt with is the fallacious idea that we (TT talking heads) must first impress potential investors with how difficult it is to get a thumbs-up. Investors must first agree to lick our feet. And not just licking them, but assuring us that they are delighted so to do.

Next hurdle is announcements by the trade union movement that they must not be disrespected. "Must not be disrespected" means toe the trade union line or expect regular sabotage and many days of rest and reflection. They decide, not the investor, what the wages should look like. Retrenchment is a four letter word.

Then the plethora of TT armchair analysts and social activists must be consulted regarding transparency and corruption. Crapaud smoke the pipe of investors who choose to ignore the importance of these cantankerous contributions to national discourse. Facebook must be checked before we talk to anybody.

Does it matter which government is in power? Not really. Plenty of us allegedly believe that TT is so very attractive, that investors must first acknowledge our very magnificence, before signing on the dotted line. And then we wonder at stalled efforts at diversification.

LYNETTE JOSEPH, Diego Martin