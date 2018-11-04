Roget rejects Petrotrin again

Ancel Roget

The Oilfields Workers Trade Union (OWTU) has described state-owned oil company Petrotrin’s sending a termination package to the union’s San Fernando offices of president general Ancel Roget as another example of the company’s “gross disrespect and disregard for the law.”

At the time Roget was cross-examined by Petrotrin’s attorneys at the Industrial Court, Port of Spain, on Thursday.

In a media release on Friday, the union said the company’s Benefits Department sent a package to Roget’s offices which was “immediately rejected” and the company’s courier, who brought the package, was “sent back with it.”

The union said, “This is another example of the company’s gross disrespect and disregard for the law. Even as the matter is being heard at the Industrial Court, the company continues to proceed with its decision to close down the company.

“Please note that this was a similar approach when the injunction was coming up for hearing at the Court of Appeal, the company sent a termination notice to the office of OWTU for comrade Roget which was also rejected and immediately forwarded to the union’s attorneys as evidence in the ongoing matter.”

In a WhatsApp message the union also advised members not to accept any packages from the company while the matter was being heard at the court, and resumes on Wednesday.

On October 1, the OWTU filed a complaint in the Industrial Court alleging Petrotrin had committed an industrial relations offence.