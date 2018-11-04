Robbery without violence

THE EDITOR: Tomatoes $20, eggplant $15 and sweet peppers $18. All per pound. This is robbery without violence.

Why the sudden price hike? The floods? The close proximity to Divali? The fact that Trini know crime?

It will not end there.

For Christmas meat and alcohol prices will soar. For Easter fish will cost a king's ransom. The seas will suddenly become turbulent and fish will migrate to greener pastures.

God does not care what you eat. We all age get ill and perish. Religion is the opium of the masses.

AV RAMPERSAD, PRINCES TOWN