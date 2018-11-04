President at Divali Nagar: Many acts of heroism in flood aftermath

President Paula Mae Weekes

RICHARDSON DHALAI

PRESIDENT Paula-Mae Weekes has applauded the National Council of Indian Culture (NCIC) for helping victims of October’s devastating floods that affected several communities in east and central Trinidad. She also praised them for perpetuating Hindu culture by engaging young people in the activities of the Divali Nagar through its Youth Champ contest. Weekes was addressing her first visit to the Divali Nagar, on Saturday night, since becoming President.

“I am both thrilled and honoured on this, my first visit to the Nagar, to bring greetings to the entire Hindu community as you celebrate the festival of Divali.

"I was invited this evening in particular to witness the Youth Champ competition and I await it with bated breath. Though the displays of song and dance I expect it to be breathtaking.

"I believe that of greater significance is that young people are engaged in learning and appreciating their culture. This facilitates the transfer of knowledge from one generation to another and ensures the continuity of our traditions, while infusing them with the vigour and vitality of youth.

"Here, one finds the perfect fusion between the historic and the contemporary conveyed through art, dance and song.”

Commenting on the acts of kindness demonstrated by citizens during the floods, Weekes said there were many tales of heroism in which individuals risked their safety to save their neighbours.

“These unfortunate events, however, triggered an outpouring of kindness and generosity from their fellow countrymen, many of whom did not hesitate to provide financial relief and other support to the afflicted.

"Others gave of their time to ensure that when the initial deluge of assistance slowed, as it’s bound to, those affected will still be supported.

"I commend the NCIC for preparing hot meals for the bereft and for the other contributions that have been made by its members. In so doing, you and hundreds of other citizen volunteers are paying fitting tribute to these reformers, champions of faith.”