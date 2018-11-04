Pres inch closer to retaining SSFL Premier Division title

Presentation San Fernando’s Jardel Sinclair celebrates after netting his team’s third goal against St Anthony’s yesterday.

PRESENTATION COLLEGE San Fernando are one win away from defending their Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Premier Division title following another win, while Fatima College were relegated from the division without kicking a ball yesterday.

A Jaiye Sheppard goal just after the hour-mark, followed by a penalty from Jordan Riley and an added-time item from Jardel Sinclair gave the Presentation College “Lions” a 3-1 win over St Anthony’s College at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella.

Naparima College remained second with a 1-0 win over QRC at Lewis Street in San Fernando, while San Juan North also won to maintain third spot with their 1-0 victory, at home, over St Benedict’s.

Presentation will meet San Juan North in both teams’ last league match tomorrow.

On the other hand, St Anthony’s loss compounded the misery faced by north zone teams this season.

They are likely safe from the drop while their zonal neighbours Fatima were officially relegated while on a bye.

That was because St Mary’s and Valencia, both of which are also threatened with relegation, both won their matches yesterday.

St Mary’s played their best match this season, defeating Trinity College Moka 5-1 in Moka, while Valencia Secondary also sahocked their hosts, St Augustine, winning 3-0.

St Mary’s remain with a match in hand and will stay in the Premier Division if Valencia lose tomorrow and they (Saints) defeat Trinity East at home.

A Valencia win, however, means St Mary’s will have to win both matches, the second of which is away to St Augustine Secondary on Wednesday.

Thus far, Malick Secondary are the only team to confirm their promotion from the Big Five competition. The other teams still vying for one of three total available promotion spots are Pleasantville Secondary, Speyside Secondary, Chaguanas North Secondary and Holy Cross College.

Yesterday’s Premier Division Results – Bishop’s High 0 vs East Mucurapo 5; Carapichaima East 1 vs Trinity East 0; Naparima College 1 vs QRC 0; Presentation College San F’do 3 vs St Anthony’s College 1; San Juan North 1 vs St Benedict’s 0; St Augustine 0 vs Valencia Secondary 3; Trinity College Moka 1 vs St Mary’s College 5.