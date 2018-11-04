People worry about private info Karim on tax bill

Fazal Karim

CHAGUANAS East MP Fazal Karim says people are concerned the Income Tax (Amendment) bill could result in their information getting into the wrong hands.

He was speaking on Friday as Parliament debated the adoption of the report on the Joint Select Committee (JSC) on the Income Tax (Amendment) Bill 2018. “People are fearful that information as sensitive as this could get into the wrong hands and affect people’s well-being, even their foreign transaction of businesses or travel, and therefore that is one of the concerns we have on this side.”

Karim said there have been things recently that would have removed or reduced the confidence that members of the community and citizens have in the police. He said the Opposition has concerns that while information may be going out of the country, receiving countries or jurisdictions may not have the same safeguards, “and therefore exposes citizens to information that could be used for various purposes.” Karim said citizens are concerned their information could be at risk and added there has been crime and criminality in this country, including kidnapping. He also questioned why there was no consultation with important stakeholders, adding that if the legislation is passed, it engages the Financial Intelligence Unit, the banking sector, the police and the Judiciary directly.

“When we look at this and the connection with the Proceeds of Crime Act and the Anti-Terrorism Bill, you would find there is an implication, as I indicated before, in terms of those persons of the Muslim faith.” He asked if the Government could be serious about placing the power to access a citizen’s private financial information in the hands of a police officer.

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi asked: “Could you please say where and what in the Proceeds of Crime Act associates with the members of the Muslim community? I would very much like to get that clear.” Karim responded: “I could indicate that definitely later on, but at this point in time I am just making reference to the members of the Muslim community and the honourable member for San Fernando West is very much aware, because you have had consultations and discussions with many members of the Muslim community.”

Karim said the work of the JSC was incomplete and the Opposition was calling for the bill to be sent to a special select committee or a new joint select committee. Al-Rawi in his contribution said Karim said the bill would target Muslims and when he asked him about it he was met with “bramble” and a promise to explain later, which he never did. He said the Anti-Terrorism Act was associated with terrorism and terrorism was not associated with religion. The Proceeds of Crime Act, he added, was about money-laundering and all proceeds of crime.

“I expect better than that from my colleague, because I consider that irresponsible.”

He said the Government was engaging in cheap and dangerous politics.