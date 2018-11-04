Man, 29, arrested at Divali Nagar for sexual assault

THREE Diego Martin men are in police custody after they were arrested for robbing a 50-year-old Cunupia man of his Nissan SUV on Saturday night.

According to police, the owner of the vehicle was leaving Ginsu Supermarket along the Southern Main Road, Enterprise at around 10 pm, when he was confronted by three men who demanded he hand over the keys to the car. He surrendered as they escaped.

He notified the police and members of the Central Division Task Force and the Chaguanas CID, led by ASP Richard Smith, responded. Officers who were on duty at the Divali Nagar in Chaguanas, left there and, using drones, saw the vehicle in Lange Park.

Police intercepted the vehicle and arrested the trio, ages 18, 22 and 24. A pistol and a quantity of ammunition were recovered.

They are expected to appear before a Chaguanas magistrate today.

In an unrelated incident, earlier that day at around 11 am, a 29-year-old man was arrested for grievous sexual assault when he was spotted by his victim at the Divali Nagar.

Police said the 19-year-old woman who recognised the man made a report on October 31, when she responded to an advertisement in a newspaper for a restaurant needing waitresses.

When she arrived for the interview, she was met by the man who locked her in a room, tore off her shirt and groped her. She escaped and made a report to the police.

After notifying police at the scene, the man was arrested. He is known to the police and is wanted for other offences on outstanding warrants.

Police also reportedly wrecked 17 vehicles at the Divali Nagar for obstructing traffic and improper parking and called on drivers to obey the law when visiting the site for the holiday.