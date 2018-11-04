Is TT fast becoming police state?

THE EDITOR: Be careful what you supporting. The TTPS has killed 35 people this year, so far. A police state? I'm not saying there aren't criminals, but those in authority must beware that actions have consequences. As Isasha sings in his latest song, "Teach the youths them right, so you will not have to execute them later."

Last week, there was the killing of five, all shot in their chest. Coincidence or murder? The failing education system continues to contribute to crime and no one seems to be listening. Trinis are a reactionary people. We want action right away, so we jump on the bandwagon and support this runaway horse who has no experience in policing.

His actions are a wild wild western style. On one hand, you apologise to mob students at UWI and embarrass the TTPS, people who you are supposed to represent, questioning their actions. Did you see the battery of top level lawyer representation for the arrested students?

The next week you openly congratulate your men for shooting down five young black men. What was the difference, the UWI mob is educated while Laventille youths are uneducated? The goal posts shifts in TT dependent on who you are and where you live. Blood is on whose hands?

The top cop's arrogance during interviews is frightening. He appears to be a one-man John Wayne. I had apprehensions about this appointment and it seems I was right. You can't teach an old dog new tricks, the saying goes. I continue to pray for my blessed country.

ROSSANA GLASGOW via email