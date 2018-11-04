Hinds: I’ll recuse myself from Moonilal matter

Acting Attorney General Fitzgerald Hinds

SEAN DOUGLAS

FITZGERALD Hinds, Laventille West MP, yesterday told Newsday he will not sit on the House of Representatives’ Privileges Committee during its deliberations on a complaint against Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal that involves Hinds. Last Friday in the House, Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George gave her nod for that committee to investigate a complaint by Leader of Government Business Camille Robinson-Regis, that Moonilal had allegedly muttered threatening words to Hinds, "Snake has some lead for you," regarding a man who had splashed him with flood water at the Beetham Estate.

The Speaker, that day, had also named the committee members as Annisette-George (chair), Robinson-Regis, Hinds, Stuart Young, Rudranath Indarsingh and Barry Padarath.

Hinds yesterday told Newsday, "I was directly involved. As a member of the committee, I will naturally recuse myself. I am the subject of the matter that is being deliberated upon."

Asked whether Robinson-Regis should also recuse herself from the committee as she was the complainant against Moonilal, Hinds said this would be for the committee to decide, but he added that any member can raise a matter of privilege. In a reply to Newsday by e-mail yesterday, Moonilal indicated, "I will seek advice on these matters. There may be a case for Hinds and Robinson-Regis to recuse themselves from the matter."