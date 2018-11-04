Gary walking the talk

THE EDITOR: If there is one person who walk the talk it is our new Commissioner of Police Mr Gary Griffith. The gentleman hit the ground running after his appointment and in the short space of time showed the country that he means business.

Our new CoP brought into the service a more aggressive approach to crime in TT taking the war to the criminal elements out there in our society. At this junction where we are with crime this is what is needed “fight fire with fire.” For too long we have try to reason with criminals to no avail so I welcome Mr Griffith approach.

At the end of the day it is innocent citizens who are suffering, living in fear and life being destroyed due to these wicked behaviour of some in our society. There is a war on let us save our country as citizens working with our protective services.

Arnold Gopeesingh, San Juan