Former Sagicor chairman dies

Businessman and banking executive Terrence Martins has died.

Martins was the chairman of Sagicor Financial Corporation Ltd from 2007 until he retired in 2009.

He was also group CEO of RBTT Financial Holdings, deputy chairman of DFL Caribbean, chairman of the Label House Group aand Caribbean Information and Credit Rating Services (CARICris) Ltd.

He was also a member of the Integrity Commission. His areas of expertise included banking and finance, corporate governance and risk management.

In an advertisement published in the press on Friday, his former company, Sagicor, praised his impact: “His was an indelible mark etched on the business landscape and his contribution will certainly be missed throughout the region.”