Fahey-Cadiz to spend more time in hospital

STILL FIGHTING: Arielle Fahey-Cadiz and her son Renaldo in a photo taken at their Vistabella home in July. PHOTO BY ANSEL JEBODH

CANCER patient Arielle Fahey-Cadiz will have a longer stay in a US hospital after it was discovered that a malignant tumour was larger than expected.

Fahey-Cadiz, 28, was diagnosed in late April with a rare form of bone cancer called osteosarcoma.

The single mother of a ten-year-old boy left Trinidad in August to go to a Miami hospital for surgery to remove the tumour. But according to her friend, Nneka Roy, the tumour which is close to her pelvis, was too large for doctors to operate.

Roy, who is an administrator of Fahey-Cadiz’s “Fit to Fight Cancer” Facebook page said her friend is undergoing chemotherapy to reduce the size of the tumour.

“She is in and out of it. She has to do chemo every week, so she is sick for most of the day right now. She has a few more weeks to go to see if the tumour shrinks, and then they would do the surgery. After the surgery, they would have some more chemo to do. She will be there for longer than we thought because the tumour, it has multiplied to like six times the size of the last picture we would have posted. It is really big so they said it was too big to operate so she has to do the chemo to shrink it.”

On her last Facebook post on October 30, Fahey-Cadiz wrote: “And once again the hair begins to fall off…back to baldie.”

And in a Facebook live posting also on October 30, she said her absence online was due to her not feeling well.

“Allyuh does know when I not feeling good, I don’t be on the phone.”