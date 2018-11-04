Ex-convict gunned down at bar

Patrons sit outside Naughty Girl Ven’s Rest & Lounge, Union Road, Marabella, yesterday, where Shazard Abdool was shot and killed on Friday night. PHOTO BY ANIL RAMPERSAD

ABOUT 30 minutes after arriving in his hometown, Marabella, to visit friends and family, ex-convict Shazard Abdool was gunned down inside a bar on Friday evening in what police described as a hit.

Two of Abdool’s sisters received injuries in the shooting at Naughty Girl Ven’s Rest & Lounge at Battoo Avenue, Marabella, a short distance from the family’s home. One has since been discharged while the other remained at the San Fernando General Hospital, up to last evening.

Abdool, 33, who had several convictions, was released from jail late August having served a term of three-and-a-half years for gun and gun-related matters. A relative told Sunday Newsday that on his release, Abdool, also called Shazie, said he wanted to change his lifestyle. He moved from the area but occasionally visited friends and family.

“Yesterday (Friday) was one of those days he came for a short while. He lived a colourful life. Shazie came down from time to time to visit friends and family because he born and grew up in the area,” the relative said.

“He was good where he was living but loved being around his friends. Shazie wanted to change around his life. They were drinking and liming at the bar and no one expected it to happen.”

Police said that about 7 pm on Friday, a masked man with an automatic gun walked to the entrance of the bar and began shooting at Abdool. At the time, Abdool was seated with his sisters and patrons at the front. Abdool ran inside where the gunman followed and shot him a few more times. He died on the scene and the injured sisters were taken to the hospital.

The gunman ran outside and entered a car which sped off. It was driven by an armed accomplice.

Yesterday a friend, who requested anonymity, said Abdool had many enemies due to the life he previously lived.

“Apart from that life, he had a good heart. He had a genuine love for his family and friends. He was a loyal person and would have done anything for them. But he lived a bad life,” the friend said. “He was staying in a community very far away from home because he knew he had enemies. He did not want to war with anybody.”

An autopsy was done yesterday at the Forensic Sciences Centre, St James, and he is expected to be buried under Muslim rites.

PC Nelson of Homicide Bureau Region III is leading investigations.