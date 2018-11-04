eco park cleaned for divali

RECENTLY used as a storage site to collect damaged household items and discarded waste from homes affected by floods in October, the St Helena eco park has been restored in time for tomorrow’s Divali celebrations.

The restoration works were done by workers from three local government corporations as well as personnel from CEPEP and corporate volunteers.

In a media release today, the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government said as of 1.10pm on Saturday, workers from the San Fernando City Corporation, Port of Spain City Corporation, Arima Borough Corporation, CEPEP and corporate volunteers worked assiduously to complete clean-up exercises at the eco park.

Minister Kazim Hosein, in commending the “hard-work, dedication and unreserved efforts of the team” singled out sanitation foreman Gerard Ramharack and workers from the San Fernando corporation for their efforts.

He said volunteers from Ricon Limited, General Earth Movers and Laing had also assisted to ensure that the eco park was restored for residents to utilise for their Divali festivities.

The park was utilised as a transfer station for collecting all damaged household items and discarded waste, subsequent to the losses incurred by the recent floods.

Ramharack said over 350 loads were removed with 20 loads going to the Forres Park landfill, another 20 loads to the Beetham landfill and the remainder going to the Guanapo landfill.

Eco park president Bobby Maraj also expressed his appreciation to the team saying the removal of the debris was done in a “very efficient and timely manner.”

As the Divali to Christmas clean-up campaign continues across all municipalities, citizens are encouraged to liaise with their local government representatives to ensure efficient collection of bulk/white waste.