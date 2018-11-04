Diego man shot during attempted robbery

File photo

A 31-year-old Diego Martin man is receiving treatment for a gunshot wound he received during a confrontation with two bandits early yesterday morning.

According to reports, Jack Henry was returning to his vehicle which was parked along Rosalino Street, Woodbrook at around 2.30 am when he was confronted by two armed men who demanded the keys to the car.

Henry was shot in his left leg even after he complied and handed over the keys, as the bandits ran away.

Jack was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital by a passer-by where he remains warded.

Members of the Woodbrook CID headed by Insp Lopez visited the scene and are investigating the incident.