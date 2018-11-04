Chaguanas teen still in critical condition after headshot

OFFICERS of the Central Division are on the hunt for the owner of a gun used to shoot an 18-year-old Enterprise man on Saturday night. The teenager remained in critical condition.

Police said contrary to earlier reports, they did not believe the teen shot himself, as the bullet entered his head from behind and remains lodged behind his left eye.

The incident happened at Gill Trace, Lamont Street, Enterprise when the teen and another man were reportedly playing with a gun when it discharged accidentally.

He was taken by police to the Chaguanas health facility and later transferred to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex.

Cpl Phillips is continuing inquiries.