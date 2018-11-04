Businessman gunned down Second murder at supermarket chain

Kadar Ali-Mark

HOURS after an armed security guard killed, last Tuesday, at Anand Low Price Supermarket in Debe was cremated, a gunman shot and killed a businessman yesterday but at another branch.

Kadar Ali-Mark, 34, died at hospital after being shot in the car park of Anand Low Price Supermarket at South Trunk Road, opposite the Shore of Peace (Mosquito Creek) Cremation Site in La Romaine.

Ali-Mark was the sixth person to be killed since Friday, following the murders of Hassena Ali, Shazard Abdool, Kervin “Darko” Davis, Danny Baptiste, and an unidentified man in separate incidents in Freeport, San Fernando, Laventille and Port of Spain.

Ali-Mark operated Anand’s Used Vehicle and Heavy Equipment section on the compound, and owned 4Play Sports Bar and Lounge at Bertrand Street, San Fernando.

Police said Ali-Mark was about to enter his van in front of the supermarket, shortly after 4 pm yesterday, when a gunman walked up to him and opened fire. Ali-Mark, who was also the owner of Kadar Enterprises Ltd of Fyzabad, received injuries and was taken to San Fernando General Hospital where he died shortly after arrival.

Eyewitnesses reported to police that several gunshots rang out while Ali-Mark was standing near the van. Frightened for their lives, nearby customers ran for cover. They later saw the gunman running off and Ali-Mark bleeding on the ground.

A San Fernando magistrate granted Ali-Mark bail in 2015 when he appeared in court charged with human trafficking by the Counter Trafficking Unit.

Fyzabad MP Dr Lackram Bodoe extended condolences to the Ali-Mark family saying he was a constituent. Bodoe visited the scene and spoke to the owner of the chain of supermarkets, Anand Ramnarinesingh, whom he said was shaken and disturbed by the incident.

The MP expressed concern about the increase in crimes in his constituency and by extension the country. He said Ali-Mark was the third constituent to be killed within six weeks.

“I remain very concerned as the MP and I am calling upon the Minister of National Security to provide whatever resources required by the Police Service. I am also calling on the Commissioner of Police, although I understand he is new on the job, to make an increased effort to see if he can solve some of these crimes in Fyzabad.” Bodoe said the country has reached a crisis point where serious crimes and murders are concerned.

“I call upon the Government to do what is necessary to ensure some sort of order and security not only for the citizens of Fyzabad but for the nation,” he said.

Earlier yesterday, Ramnarinesingh attended the funeral service for slain security officer, Kenwyn Williams, 38, at Freeport. Williams, of TT Security Services Ltd, was shot and killed at the Debe branch of Anand Low Price Supermarket, during a heist on Tuesday. A supervisor of that branch, Alloy Rodriguez, was shot and wounded.

Up to last evening, police did not have a motive for the latest killing and were unable to say whether both murders are connected.

Police from Homicide Bureau Region III and South Western Division are investigating.