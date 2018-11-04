‘Burn in hell’ Mourners to killers of security guard

A relative helps Dylan Williams, five, to perform aarti for his father Kenwyn Williams during his funeral at Freeport yesterday. Kenwyn, a security guard, was shot and killed at a mall in Debe. PHOTO BY ANIL RAMPERSAD.

MOURNERS at the funeral of Selwyn Williams, 38, who was shot dead in the line of duty at Anand’s Mall in Debe, had some cruel words for his killers.

“The maggots that snatched the life from you, may they burn in eternal hell,” said a mourner yesterday at the service held at his family’s home at Mc Leod Trace, Freeport.

On the brink of tears, the mourner said Williams had the largest and most contagious smile. She said she wished many people could be like him.

Williams, fondly called Willie and Ralph, was a father of one and lived alone at Derrick Road, Chase Village in Chaguanas.

Another mourner complimented Williams for being a kind-hearted human being and blasted the killers.

“May they never know peace. What I want to say about them, this is not the appropriate place,” said the mourner.

Scores of people attended the service including Williams colleagues from TT Security Services Ltd and the survivor in Tuesday’s shooting, Alloy Rodriguez. Rodriguez sat in a wheelchair and cried during the service.

He is a supervisor at Anand Low Price Supermarket at South Haven Shopping Centre, Debe. Williams was about to take up a position at the entrance of the mall where three gunmen ambushed and shot him.

It happened at about 3.20 pm, when Rodriguez was carrying a bag of money in the supermarket. The killers took the bag which contained the undisclosed sum of cash and left in a car which police recovered abandoned at Boodoo Trace, Debe, shortly after the killing.

Owner of the mall, Anand Ramnarinesingh, speaking at the funeral, said Williams was an honest, hardworking man who everyone loved.

“At no point he was dishonest. He always spoke highly of his family and was a very good security officer. By no means, his death was due to negligence. He was ambushed without standing a chance,” Ramnarinesingh said.

Pundit Mukram Sirju officiated.

The body was taken to the Waterloo Cremation Site for cremation.

The killers remain at large and Insp Darryl Corrie and other police from Homicide Bureau Region III are investigating.