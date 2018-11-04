Be ‘future proof’ FCB CEO urges students:

Arifa Satnarine, centre, collects this year’s First Citizens NEO Education Tertiary level award from the bank’s product manager Jenelle Hollaway and CEO Jason Julien at the Government Plaza auditorium in Port of Spain on Friday.

Chief executive officer for First Citizens Bank Jason Julien challenged students receiving Neo education awards to be “future proof” and adapt to coming changes within the workforce in order to remain competitive and relevant.

Julien made the remarks during an award ceremony on Friday at the Government Campus Plaza, Richmond Street, Port of Spain, and said, while excellence at their various stages of education should be celebrated, it should not be confused with their final destination.

Drawing on his own experiences as a student, he said, while some challenges continued, advances in computer software technology and artificial intelligence were rendering many jobs obsolete. He urged students to continue learning and developing themselves to make themselves more marketable.

“We have a world in which artificial intelligence and robotics have already replaced some traditional jobs where mainstream brands such as Macy’s and Toys R Us are beginning to disappear and the Amazons of this world are completely taking over how we do retail shopping.

“As you look towards you future, how do you become future proof? Becoming future proof is the process of anticipating the future and developing methods of minimising the effects of shocks and stresses to future events. To become future proof means having the ability to continue to be of value in the distant future.”

Julien said within TT there were many entrepreneurs who were taking advantage of the information age and using social media to form their own businesses and encouraged all students to use technology to their advantage.

The event awarded 17 students at secondary and tertiary levels for the performances in the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA), Caribbean Secondary Education Council (CSEC) exams, Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) and tertiary-level exams.

The students were all First Citizens Bank Neo account holders who sent their exam results to the bank and were entered as finalists.