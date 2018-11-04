3 in court for housebreaking

Photo: Jeff Mayers

LAUREL V WILLIAMS

THREE people among them two teenagers are to appear before a San Fernando magistrate tomorrow charged with housebreaking and larceny.

The victim from Vistabella reported to Marabella police that she secured her home last week Monday at about 8 am and went away. At about 5.30pm the same day, she returned and discovered the house broken into and items missing. These included a laptop, a television set, two pairs of sneakers and jewellery.

Marabella police launched an investigation and later recovered most of the stolen items which led to the arrest of the men, ages 18, 19, and 24.

WPC Marshall laid the charge.