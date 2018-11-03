N Touch
Saturday 3 November 2018
Letters to the Editor

TUCO's museum call

THE EDITOR: It has been reported in the media that Brother Resistance (Lutalo Masimba) the president of the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians’ Organisation (TUCO), has called on government to help establish a calypso museum. Brother Resistance made the request at the funeral of calypsonian Shadow.

TUCO must take a page from the establishment of the East Indian history museum near the Temple-in-the-Sea in Carapichaima. The Indian history museum was established without any Government aid since 2006, 12 years ago. It is still open to the public free of charge. See their website http://www.icmtt.org

FATIMAH MOHAMMED, Cunupia

