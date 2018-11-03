TT joint hosts for Concacaf Scotia NextPlay Cup

THIS country and three other regional neighbours, the Bahamas, Barbados and Jamaica will combine to host the inaugural Concacaf Scotiabank NextPlay Cup, an invitational youth tournament scheduled to run from November 10 to December 8.

The tournament was announced at a meeting held by Concacaf and government representatives, as well as Scotiabank executives at Spanish Court Hotel in Kingston, Jamaica.

Former Grenada international forward and Concacaf director of development, Jason Roberts, and Concacaf player ambassador and former Jamaica defender Richard Gardner were also present. While there are four nations part hosting the competition, it is being held in collaboration with all Concacaf member associations, and is described as a “new pillar of Concacaf NextPlay”, explained as a grass roots development programme.

The tournament will feature over 2,000 boys and girls from 224 schools in the 10-11 age group. Fifty-six schools will represent TT with assistance from the Ministry of Education.

The format is seven-a-side with teams comprising a maximum ten players each. The schools will be divided between urban and rural regions, each further subdivided into four groups of six teams.

In an interview at the announcement of the programme, Roberts said, “We are very excited about the launch of the Concacaf NextPlay Cup which is an opportunity to take the values of total, increased participation of sport and football and ensure more boys and girls across the region are given more opportunities to access the game.”

“There are existing leagues along the pathway for some of the elite players but with NextPlay Cup, further access will be given to those who may not be participating at the elite level and we are very excited about the collaboration with the schools and the ministry with the involvement of 56 schools at the under 11 age group,” Roberts added.

Meanwhile, Concacaf president Victor Montagliani lauded Scotiabank for providing an opportunity to assist in the development of the game in a “meaningful and sustainable way.” “We are very excited to partner with Scotiabank to host the Scotiabank NextPlay Cup as we continue delivering on a core principle of Concacaf–providing access to play the game, in meaningful and sustainable ways. The competition has been designed to provide boys and girls with an opportunity to learn and practice football skills, while fostering a wide range of social values including hard work, fair play, teamwork and respect,” Montagliani said. Participating Concacaf Member Associations have sanctioned the Scotiabank NextPlay Cup and recognise it as a top-class youth football competition.

Further details are expected to be released in the coming days with regard to the participating teams, venues and schedules.