Slow flood clean up rattles Central residents

Central residents yesterday expressed concern about the slow pace by the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation in removing household items destroyed by the recent floods.

Concerned residents said they were told by people at the regional corporation that they should leave damaged items outside their homes in one heap so that they could be hauled away by dump trucks.

On Tuesday some items were taken away in the Warrenville district but the trucks never returned and with more rain expected residents are insisting the items are now being used as a breeding ground for mosquitoes, rodents as well as snakes.

Residents also complained the discarded items continue to be an eyesore and despite several calls to the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation to have them dumped, the situation remains the same.

At Kelly Village, St Helena, Madras Road and other Central areas affected by the recent floods residents complained bitterly about the situation.

Some residents have opted to pay private contractors but those who cannot afford to do so are being forced to wait for the corporation.

Yesterday chairman of the Tunapuna Piarco Regional Corporation Paul Leacock admitted the corporation is behind time in removing the unprecedented amount of garbage, but he assured that both the corporation and the Ministry of Works would do so as soon as possible.

Leacock said: “We have several contractors on the job, we have teams also desilting drains and it is our hope that we will be finished before Tuesday, but if not we continue to clean and when we are finished we will be sanitising areas”.

Leacock also admitted contractors from his corporation and the Ministry of Works have been clashing as they have turned up in the same areas which is also a challenge.