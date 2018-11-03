Shubh Divali

HINDUS celebrate the festival of Divali on Tuesday and as with most religious festivals the fasting period ends with a wonderful celebration which is always highlighted with a grand feast. Being such an integrated nation we in TT enjoy each other’s religious festivals and most of us prepare special and delicious treats to savour on these occasions.

Why not try to create your own Divali feast at home this year? Savour the aroma when the curry hits the oil and when the sizzling ghee drips onto your tawah when making your roti. Create a delicious sweet from scratch. There is and never will be anything that can replace good home cooking. Sometimes I am saddened by the hesitation of many to favour commercially-cooked food over home-made.

So this year try something different, try cooking your Divali meal at home!

Shubh Divali.

Dosti Roti

4 cups flour

4½ tsp baking powder

1 tbs butter or ghee, softened

1 tsp salt

1 tsp sugar

½ cup butter or ghee to brush while cooking

2 cups water (approx.)

Combine flour with one tbs butter, salt, sugar and baking powder.

And water to knead to a soft dough, cover and rest for 30 mins.

Divide dough into 6 or 8 pieces, form each piece into a ball (loya).

Let rest 15 minutes, then divide each loya into two and flatten slightly, paste some ghee onto four pieces, sprinkle with a little flour, then cover with another flattened loya, like a sandwich.

Press together, cover and let rest for 30 minutes.

Melt the remaining ghee.

Lightly flour a surface, roll each piece of prepared dough into an 8-inch-10-inch circle and cook on a hot baking stone, turn, brush with ghee, turn again brush with ghee, cook until it balloons then remove.

Split the dosti into two and wrap in a tea towel. Repeat.

(Makes 6 to 8)

Vegetable Biryani

3 onions, peeled

4 cloves garlic

1-inch piece ginger, chopped

2 tbs blanched and slivered almonds

3 tbs water

4 to 6 tbs vegetable oil

2 tbs cashew nuts

3 tbs raisins

2 cups basmati rice, washed and soaked in water for 20 minutes, drained

1 tsp saffron threads, toasted and steeped in one cup warm water

1½ lbs mixed veg, carrots, cauliflower, potato etc

1 cup yogurt

6 cloves

1/2 tsp black peppercorns

1 tsp cardamom seeds

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp coriander seeds

2-inch cinnamon stick

1/6 nutmeg

Pinch cayenne

Thinly slice 2 onions, set aside.

Place one onion into a food processor or blender; add garlic, ginger and 2 tbs almonds.

And water, process to a paste.

Meanwhile, heat some oil in a frying pan, fry cashews until golden, remove then fry raisins until they begin to pop, remove for garnish.

Now add some more oil and fry onion slices until dark brown and crisp, this will take a while.

Now heat 2 tbs oil in a large sauté pan, or shallow pan, add garlic and ginger paste, stir and fry until medium brown in colour.

Add vegetables to pan and stir and combine, add yogurt and some salt stir and fry.

Place cloves, peppercorns, cardamom seeds, cinnamon, nutmeg, and cayenne into a spice mill, process to a fine powder.

Now add all this to the vegetables, add the rice and stir to coat well with spices.

Add 1 cup water with saffron threads and 1¼ cup additional water.

Simmer for 15 minutes.

Check and fluff, stir in onions, and decorate with raisins and cashews.

Serves 8

Okra in Indian spices

12 large okra, about 8 inches cut diagonally in ½

2 tbs vegetable oil

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tbs chopped garlic

1 onion, chopped

1 tbs ground coriander

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp curry powder

½ tsp chili powder

2 tomatoes, chopped or 2 tinned

1 tsp salt

Heat oil in a deep sauté pan, add cumin seeds cook until they sizzle and pop.

Add onion and garlic, cook until onions are slightly browned at the edges.

Stir in coriander, cumin, curry and chili powder, cook for a few minutes more.

Add the tomatoes and stir.

Now add the okra, cook until tender, add about ¼ cup of water and cover.

Cook for about 10 minutes, remove lid, raise the heat and let any excess liquid evaporate.

Serve with roti or rice.

Curried Chataigne

3 lbs chataigne

2 tbs curry powder

¼ cup water

2 tbs oil

1 tbs chopped garlic

1 onion, finely chopped

1 hot pepper, seeded and chopped

1 cup coconut milk

salt to taste

Peel chataigne, now remove the pulp and separate this from the seeds.

Peel the seeds by removing the outer shell. Reserve skin, and seeds and pulp.

Cut pulp or break into small 1-inch pieces.

Mix water with curry set aside.

Heat oil in a sauté pan, add garlic, onion and pepper cook until fragrant.

And add to pot, let it sizzle and cook until almost dry.

Add chataigne, stir well, season with salt and add coconut milk.

Lower heat and cook for about 50 minutes, stirring occasionally and adding a small amount of water to prevent sticking.

When seeds are tender chataigne is cooked.

Adjust salt.

Serves 4