Security guard loses gun in toilet

A 41-year-old security guard employed with Allied Security Services, Woodbrook, is in police custody after she reported that she misplaced her licensed Glock pistol and 15 rounds of ammunition sometime between Friday night and 6 am today.

The guard, who is from Belle Eau Road in Belmont, told police that on Friday night she armed herself with the pistol and went out on a patrol in Woodbrook and returned to company, on Methuen Street, and used the washroom.

It was not until around 6 am, when she was scheduled to go off duty, that she realised her pistol was missing. She searched the washroom and the vehicle she was in, but the weapon could not be found.

A report was made at Woodbrook Police Station and the matter was handed over to the Major Crimes Unit headed by Insp Andre Lopez and Sgt Brandon Danny and WPC Cooper who began enquiries.

The officers visited the security firm and interviewed several people before taking the guard into custody after she told them she may have left the weapon on the toilet tank in the washroom. She is expected to appear before a Port of Spain magistrate on Monday to answer a criminal negligence charge. WPC Cooper is investigating the incident.