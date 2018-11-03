Man arrested, failed Excellent Store break-in

A 26-year-old Nelson Street man is in police custody after he was found allegedly trying to break into Excellent City Stores, Frederick Street this afternoon.

Police confirmed at about 5.30 pm members of the Central Police Station went to the scene upon recieving reports that a man was trying to break into the building.

They arrived at the scene and saw the man with what they described as "breaking implements" trying to open a door.

The man was arrested and is being interviewed by police.