Lions, Tigers in crucial SSFL meeting

DESPITE suffering their first loss of the campaign in midweek action, Presentation College of San Fernando remains on top the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Premier Division, and the defending champions will take a huge step toward retaining their title with a victory over an inconsistent St Anthony's College.

Presentation College's "Lions" and the "Tigers" of St Anthony's College will meet at the Mannie Ramjohn Stadium, from 3.40 pm, the same kick-off time as the other six matches. Fatima College are on a bye.

The title race took a dramatic turn on Wednesday when Naparima College won the top-of-the-table clash against Presentation.

The result moved Naparima College within a point of the top with the two south schools having two league matches to play.

Presentation took the lead in that encounter when Jordan Riley slotted home a penalty in the 14th minute.

However, the second half belonged to Naparima, who went on a rampage scoring all three of their goals in an 18-minute period.

Daquon Foster equalised from a free kick in the 51st minute, before Isa Bramble and Seon Shippley scored quickfire goals to seal a massive win.

Naparima will be buoyed ahead of their crucial match against QRC at their Lewis St home venue.

QRC, however, have enjoyed positive results in recent outings, including a 1-0 win over Fatima College and a 4-1 victory over Trinity College Moka.

The third league title hopefuls, San Juan North Secondary, must win today against a plucky St Benedict's College to stand the slightest chance of overtaking Presentation and Naparima.

Fixtures

Today - All matches kick off at 3.40 pm

Bishop's High vs East Mucurapo Secondary, Bishop's Ground, Tobago

Carapichaima East Secondary vs Trinity College East, Carapichaima

Naparima College vs QRC, Lewis St

Presentation College vs St Anthony's College, Mannie Ramjohn Stadium

San Juan North Secondary vs St Benedict's College, San Juan

St Augustine Secondary vs Valencia Secondary, St Augustine

Trinity College Moka vs St Mary's College, Trinity Ground, Moka

Fatima College – Bye

Standings

Teams*Pld*W*D*L*F*A*Pts

Presentation San F'do*12*9*2*1*26*10*29

Naparima*12*8*4*0*24*9*28

San Juan North*12*8*2*2*23*14*26

St Benedict's College*13*6*3*4*22*20*21

Carapichaima East*12*6*2*4*23*21*20

QRC*12*5*4*3*18*10*19

Trinity College Moka*12*5*4*3*20*24*19

St Augustine*12*5*2*5*25*21*17

Trinity College East*12*3*7*2*13*10*16

St Anthony's*12*4*3*5*21*20*15

East Mucurapo*12*4*2*6*17*21*14

Valencia*12*2*3*7*16*28*9

St Mary's College*11*2*2*7*14*20*8

Fatima College*13*2*2*9*11*21*8

Bishop's High*13*0*2*11*12*36*2