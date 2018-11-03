Guaya drop Bethel 2-1

FORMER and India-based defender Glenton Wolfe slotted home a late penalty to earn Guaya a 2-1 away win over Bethel United in a rescheduled TT Super League clash in Tobago, on Thursday.

Tee Jay Cadiz, Bethel’s leading scorer this season, gave the Tobago club the lead in the 17th minute. Leroy Jones then got the reigning champions level when he scored three minutes into the second half, before Wolfe, who is also a former senior national team defender, netted the spot kick near to the end.

The win moved Guaya up a spot into fifth, while Bethel were left struggling at second from bottom with the fixtures nearing their completion. Action resumes today when the league leaders, FC Santa Rosa, host UTT at the Arima Velodrome, from 7.30 pm.

A win for the “Big Cannons” will see them extend their lead to four points, at least until the end of the round. Matches continue tomorrow with Queen’s Park expected to seal all three points and keep tabs on FC Santa Rosa, when the “Parkites” face off against Bethel United at St Mary’s College Ground, at 3.30 pm.

Thursday’s rescheduled match result

Bethel United 1 (Tee Jay Cadiz 17th) vs Guaya United 2 (Leroy Jones 48th, Glenton Wolfe 87th pen)

Fixtures

Tomorrow

Club Sando vs Cunupia FC, Dibe Recreation Ground, Long Circular Road, St James, 6 pm

Guaya United vs Metal X Erin FC, Guaya Recreation Ground, 5 pm

FC Santa Rosa vs UTT, Arima Velodrome, 7.30 pm

Sunday

Matura Reunited vs San Fernando Giants, Guaya Recreation Ground, 5 pm

Petit Valley/Diego Martin United vs Prison Service FC, St Anthony’s College Ground, 3.30 pm

RSSR FC vs Police FC, Curepe Recreation Ground, Knowles St, 3.30 pm

Queen’s Park vs Bethel United, St Mary’s College Ground, 3.30 pm