Charles: 100 murders since Young became minister

Stuart Young

NAPARIMA MP Rodney Charles says there have been more than 100 murders since Stuart Young became national security minister.

He was speaking on Friday as Parliament debated the adoption of the report on the Joint Select Committee on the Income Tax (Amendment) Bill 2018.

He said while Government was threatening the Opposition that it was going to "follow the money and somehow we should be scared" he recommended they follow the money with A&V Drilling, Galleons Passage, the "Astral" (Austal) ferries and the Ocean Flower.

He also said Government was hiding behind the assumption that crime had gone way but since Young was appointed in August there have been 104 murders.

"One hundred and four of our citizens dead."

On the bill, Charles said the PNM has lapsed in getting TT off the European Union watch list and waited for the last minute as they did with the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act.

"They bring legislation, they tell us like Chicken Licken the heavens will fall if we do not pass this immediately, forthwith, and then try to hoodwink us to pass this inadequate legislation that is not the best."