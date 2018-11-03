Another low for this country

THE EDITOR: A security guard identified as Kenwin Williams was shot and killed at Anand Low Price Supermarket in Debe, following a robbery. An employee was also shot and injured. The bandits fled the scene in a gold coloured Nissan Almera.

Crime continues to be the main contender for the number one domestic ill in Trinidad and Tobago. It refuses to go away in spite of efforts made by governments past and present. There seems to be no crime plan capable of drastically reducing the increase in crime in Trinidad and even the world. Everyone has a part to play since it involves factors that go beyond law enforcement.

Family, neighbourhoods, universities and religious institutions must step up in order to reduce incidents of crime in T+T. Government officials can put a dent in crime by simply making crime too unprofitable to practice. Sentencing of the criminal must fit the crime. Punishment should be even-handed, fair, determinate, swift, more severe and served in full.

Around this time of year, Divali gives us a glimmer of hope as many hindus are praying for Trinidad and Tobago to be delivered from the darkness that is covering this nation and affecting our way of life. Divali is the brightest of all hindu festivals as it illuminates TT with its brilliance and dazzles all cultures with its exuberance.

Divali is a yearly celebration of life, its enjoyment, and a great sense of peace and godliness. This festival instils the importance of charity in the hearts of the people and it is my hope that good deeds will be performed by most of T&T everywhere.

SIMON WRIGHT, Chaguanas