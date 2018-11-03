3 men killed in PoS, less than 12 hours

JENSEN LA VENDE

THREE men have been killed in separate instances between 8 pm on Friday and 6 am today, all within the Port of Spain Division.

In the most recent killings, residents of Sandy Trace, Laventille found the body of a man around with multiple gunshot wounds.

Residents told police they heard gunshots, and later found the deceased who has not been identified. He is of African descent, and had on a blue long sleeved T-shirt, blue three-quarter jeans and white Nike Air Force sneakers. Police suspect that he is not from the area.

Around 10 pm on Friday, Kerwin "Darko" Davis was killed while he was liming with a friend at a bar near his home. Police said the shooter entered the bar on the corner of Old St Joseph Road and Pashley Street, Laventille and shot Davis several times before fleeing. Davis, 26, of Robinson Lane, Pashley Street, died at the scene.

Less than two hours before, Danny Baptiste, 36, was declared dead at the Port of Spain General Hospital after being taken there with stab wounds. Police reported that around 8.30 pm, Baptiste was with a woman on the Brian Lara Promenade when he and another man got into an argument.

The man got hold of a knife and stabbed Baptiste before fleeing. Baptiste lived at Arneaud Lane, Morvant.