3 men dead (Update) Police in emergency meeting after PoS killings

In this November 23, 2017 file photo, Snr Supt Floris Hodge-Griffith and officers on a crime scene in Port of Spain.

JENSEN LA VENDE

INTERNAL wrangling within the Rasta City gang in Port of Spain has claimed the lives of two men, according to police.

Investigators believe the murders of Kervin "Darko" Davis and a man, whose identity remained unknown up to press time, were linked to another shooting death earlier this year–and all related to the gang.

Police told Sunday Newsday that Davis, of Robinson Lane, Pashley Street, Laventille, was shot dead while liming with a friend at a bar on the corner of Pashley Street and Old St Joseph Road, at about 10 pm on Friday.

Davis, an affiliate of Darren "Cowman" King who was killed earlier this year, was in hiding and recently resurfaced after the men believed to have murdered King died in a shootout with police two weeks ago. The suspects in King's murder were Mechak Douglas and Shaundell St Clair, two of five people killed in an exchange of gunfire when police went to execute warrants in Trou Macaque, Laventille, on October 25.

Eight hours after Davis was killed, police were called to Sandy Lane where a man was found dead at 6 am yesterday. Based on a description they received, police suspect the unidentified man was Davis' killer. The man of African descent–who had on a blue long-sleeved T-shirt, blue three-quarter jeans and white Nike Air Force sneakers–may have felt Davis was connected to King's death, police said. Police believe the man murdered Davis in "an unsanctioned hit" and he was, however, killed for “acting out of turn”.

Apart from the shooting deaths, a third man died on Friday night after he was stabbed during an argument.

Danny Baptiste, 36, was declared dead at the Port of Spain General Hospital after being taken there with stab wounds. Police reported that around 8.30 pm, Baptiste was with a woman on the corner of Charlotte Street and Independence Square when he and a man got into an argument. The man got hold of a knife and stabbed Baptiste before fleeing. Baptiste lived at Arneaud Lane, Morvant. The 31-year-old suspect from Red Hill, Morvant was later arrested by officers of the recently launched Emergency Response Patrol. Police said the suspect was also stabbed in the fight. They are awaiting the results of the autopsy on Baptiste to add to information on the case.

The three killings prompted an emergency meeting with head of the Port of Spain Division Snr Supt Floris Hodge-Griffith, operational commanders and Police Commissioner Gary Griffith.

Hodge-Griffith said the incidents had some impact on the work she has been doing in the division. Commending the ERP, Hodge-Griffith said she will be on the ground with her officers to ensure there are no more murders, especially in the case of the shootings as they may be retaliations.

“We have been pushing back and this is sporadic, with my outreach programme people are getting confident and comfortable to come out and be more productive. This just puts a damper on our efforts; but we will continue. I will be in town every morning to ensure the plans are executed and there is no more occurrences of violent crimes and the ERP unit will play a special role in suppressing crime in the city,” she said.