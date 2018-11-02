Woman charged for sex act on boy

Shaneez Muntaz

A Sangre Grande woman is on $100,000 bail for the charge of committing a sexual offence against a 14-year-old boy.

Shaneez Munaz, 26, is accused of committing an act of sexual penetration on the boy at Cascadia Hotel, St Ann’s on July 18. However, it was on Monday that Munaz, a nutritionist, appeared in the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Adia Mohammed, who granted her bail and adjourned the case to December 13.

Muntaz was arrested on Sunday, a few days over a month after the boy’s mother made a report to the Child Protection Unit, Port of Spain Division on September 22.

Investigations were supervised by Insp Dickson and Sgt Moreau, while acting Cpl McKain laid the charge in accordance with the Children’s Act 2012 which states, “penetration of a child includes–(a) the insertion of any body part or any object into a child’s bodily orifice; or (b) the insertion of a part of a child’s body into a person’s bodily orifice.”