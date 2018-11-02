TT rally to 3-2 victory over St Vincent/Grenadines CONCACAF Under-20 Championship opens…

TT’s Judah Garcia leaps with a clenched fist as he celebrates his game-winner against St Vincent/Grenadines yesterday. Also in photo are Mark Ramdeen (left) and John-Paul Rochford. PHOTO COURTESY CONCACAF.

TT’s Under-20 men’s football team saved face in dramatic fashion yesterday, scoring two goals in injury time to secure a come-from-behind 3-2 win over St Vincent and the Grenadines in both teams’ opening Group A match of the CONCACAF Under-20 Championship in Bradenton, Florida, United States.

TT equalised three minutes into injury time with an effort from Mark Ramdeen, which struck the woodwork and went in off St Vincent’s goalkeeper Jadiel Chance, before midfielder Judah Garcia sealed all three points at the very death, preventing what looked a certain catastrophic result for coach Russell Latapy’s TT team.

The match was more balanced than Latapy ought to be comfortable with as his team took 15 shots to St Vincent’s 11, five of which were on target compared to St Vincent’s four. Both teams had an 88 per cent passing accuracy with TT enjoying 56 per cent possession to compared to 44 for St Vincent.

St Vincent took the lead through Gidson Francis off a neatly worked set-play in the 15th minute. Francis then left TT stunned when he doubled up four minutes later with a header, off a free kick.

St Vincent had several other promising sights at goal and should have increased their lead into half time. However, Jaydon Prowell finally got TT back into the match when he slotted home a fine pass from John Paul Rochford in the 39th minute.

Prowell too should have had more by the end of the match after his six attempts.

TT’s widely reported issued in terms of their preparation for the tournament, in addition to their shaky start yesterday, has raised further concerns ahead of the team’s clash against USA on Monday. That fixture is expected to be the most crucial for both teams in their attempts to top Group A.

Anything but a win can mark the end for any team seeking to advance from the group as only one team, the top team, will go through to the qualification stage. TT will face Puerto Rico in their next match, tomorrow at 3 pm. USA played Puerto Rico last night in the final Group A match on the day. USA will also be in action tomorrow against the US Virgin Islands. The US Virgin Islands got their campaign off to a horrendous start yesterday as the small US territory was crushed 13-2 by Suriname.

Results

Group A

TT 3 (Jaydon Prowell 39th, Mark Ramdeen 90th+3, Judah Garcia 90th+5) vs St Vincent and the Grenadines 2 (Gidson Francis 15th, 19th)

Suriname 13 vs US Virgin Islands 2

Group C

Cuba 6 vs Belize 1

Antigua and Barbuda 6 vs Sint Maarten 1

Line-ups

TT: Denzil Smith, Kerdell Sween (Jackie Jerrin 45th), Justin Homer, Malik Mieres, Derron John, Judah Garcia, John Paul Rochford, Shaqkeem Joseph, Kishon Hackshaw, Jaydon Prowell, Nickel Orr (Mark Ramdeen 76th).

Unused subs: Jabari Brice, Luke Singh, Matthew Beal, Jabarry Francis.

St Vincent and the Grenadines: Jadiel Chance, Lesron Craigg, Kenyon Delpesche (Derron Hamblet 73rd), Dondre Charles, Jay-Z Ryan, Diel Spring, Joel Quashie, Carlos Solomon (Brandon Johnson 81st), Gidson Francis, Trivis Fraser, Romano Johnson (Osei Thompson 58th), Wade Jackson.

Unused subs: Jellando John, Javal Samuel, Dexran Wilson, Alphius Medica.

Fixtures

Today

Group B

Aruba vs Saint Martin, 3 pm

Jamaica vs Grenada, 5.30 pm

Mexico vs Nicaragua, 5.30 pm

Group D

St Kitts vs Martinique, 12.45 pm

Canada vs Dominica, 5.15 pm

Panama vs Guadeloupe, 5.15 pm

Group F

Guatemala vs Guyana, 10.30 am

El Salvador vs Curacao, 12.45 pm

Saturday

Group A

Puerto Rico vs TT, 3 pm

St Vincent and the Grenadines vs Suriname, 5.30 pm

US Virgin Islands vs United States, 6 pm

Group C

Dominican Republic vs Cuba, 10.30 pm

Belize vs Antigua and Barbuda, 12.45 pm

Sint Maarten vs Honduras, 12.45 pm

Group E

Bermuda vs Haiti, 3 pm

Barbados vs Costa Rica, 7.45 pm