Teachers play an important role in society

While many parents look at teachers as babysitters, without teachers, parents will not be not be able to go to work, which has the true potential of bringing TT’s economic machinery to a halt, said President of the National Primary School Principal’s Association Lance Mottley.

Addressing TT Unified Teachers’ Association 39th annual conference of delegates 2018 yesterday at Cascadia Hotel, St Ann’s, Mottley said it is important teachers are treated well and recognised for their worth.

“We can begin by ensuring that teachers are paid well. The theme, ‘Teachers, the heartbeat of our public education system’, underscores the value of the job we do in society.

“The very obvious is what everybody sees or should know, that is, we educate our nation’s children. But what is perhaps not so well known is the fact that we help shape and mould minds, attitudes and character so that children can one day take their rightful place in society, and that, to me is what sets us apart from the other professions.”

Mottley said the theme also encourages teachers to do some introspection from a health perspective “because too many teachers are dying on the job.”