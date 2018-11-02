Tamana supervisor killed at workplace

A 36-YEAR-OLD Coryal Village, Tamana supervisor died in an accident at his Wallerfield workplace on Thursday afternoon.

Police said at 2.40 pm, Jimmy Ragbir, 36, was at Asphalt Services Limited when he was struck by the driver of a loading machine. The lash caused severe injuries to Ragbir who died minutes later at the scene. The driver of the loading machine remained traumatised following the freak accident and was treated for shock. Arima police are investigating.