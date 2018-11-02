‘Take back TT’ Young tells cops:

National Security Minister Stuart Young inspects the police service passing out parade at the Police Academy in St James. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI

NATIONAL Security Minister Stuart Young told members of the Police Service “if we don’t take our society and our country now, it will be lost.” Young made this statement on Wednesday after he condemned the murder of security guard Kenwin Williams. Williams was shot in the back of the head during a robbery at the entrance of Anand’s Mall, South Haven, in Debe.

Addressing a passing out parade for 92 police officers at Police Barracks in St James, Young said, “The life of an innocent security guard was taken in one fell swoop by the criminal element. As a citizen, I say that is unacceptable.”

With Police Commissioner Gary Griffith and other senior police officers looking on, Young observed, “There has been a lot of talk in the past week as the leadership of the Police Service pushes back at the criminal element.”

He told the assembled officers, “Do not for a moment, be afraid of the criminal element.” Young assured them and other members of the Police Service that they “have the full support of the Government once you carry out your duties in a lawful manner.”

Young urged all law-abiding citizens to “join the fight with us.” He said, “We will do what it is we have to do to show the criminal elements in TT that we are not afraid.”

Young told the new officers, “We recognise it is changing world out there and an increasingly dangerous world and a dangerous task that you face.” Obeserving they were entering the service with a clean slate, Young urged them, “Fight the criminal element as hard as you can but as safely as you can.” He also advised them to serve with integrity and morality and never forget their oath to protect and serve.

Young warned, “Corruption in the Police Service will not be tolerated. Corruption in the Public Service from this administration, is not to be tolerated.”

He told the new officers that there was a lot happening in law enforcement and in TT within recent times.

Young reminded them that the population continues to look to the Police Service to provide leadership and protection to keep them safe and secure.